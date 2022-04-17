Visitation and funeral services for Jeannine Hannah Aust are pending at this time with Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Jeannine Hannah Ewing Aust was born on Feb. 4, 1929 to James R. and Daisy Ewing in Walters. She graduated high school in 1947 in Walters, then attended Oklahoma College for Women and Cameron College. She married John Donald Aust on March 25, 1950, and two sons, Stephen Richard Aust and Randall Wyatt Aust, were born.
Jeannine became a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in 1951, where she was a member until her passing. She also was a member of the Lawton Junior Service League, where she performed in several “Follies” productions, The Salvation Army Women’s Center, the Lawton Book and Play Review Board, long time member of “The Bridge Club”, the PEO Sisterhood Chapter 1, and she also delivered mobile meals, worked for the Cancer and Heart Associations.
Mrs. Aust is survived by her son, Stephen R. Aust; her granddaughters: Madison Lynn Aust, and Sydney Hannah Aust; great-granddaughter, Mila June Vasquez; and her sister, Gail Ewing Woodard.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Aust; her son, Randall W. Aust; and her brother, David R. Ewing.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Centenary United Methodist Church. 704 SW “D” Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501.