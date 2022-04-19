Graveside service for Jeannine H. Aust, 93, of Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Highland Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Robert Gorrell, Senior Pastor of Centenary United Methodist Church officiating.
Mrs. Aust passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022 in Lawton.
Services are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from Noon until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jeannine Hannah Ewing Aust was born on Feb. 4, 1929 to James R. and Daisy Ewing in Walters. She graduated from high school in 1947 in Walters and attended Oklahoma College for Women and Cameron College. She married John Donald Aust on March 25, 1950, and two sons, Stephen Richard Aust and Randall Wyatt Aust were born.
Jeannine became a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in 1951 and was a member until her passing. She was also was a member of the Lawton Junior Service League where she performed in several “Follies” productions, Salvation Army Women’s Center, Lawton Book, Play Review Board, and a long time member of “The Bridge Club”, PEO Sisterhood Chapter 1. She also delivered mobile meals and worked for the Cancer and Heart Associations.
Mrs. Aust is survived by her son, Stephen R. Aust; her granddaughters: Madison Lynn Aust, and Sydney Hannah Aust; her great-granddaughter, Mila June Vasquez; and her sister, Gail Ewing Woodard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Aust; her son, Randall W. Aust; and her brother, David R. Ewing.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Centenary United Methodist Church at 704 SW “D” Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501.