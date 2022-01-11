The world lost a beloved Mother, Jeanne Louise Wolf Welch, on Jan. 8, 2022. Jeanne passed away at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, surrounded by her family.
Jeanne was born on Jan. 2, 1938 in Wichita, Kansas. Jeanne was blessed with four daughters and four sons-in-law, Terry and Vickie Johnson of Lawton; Mike and Terie Judkins of Jenks; Stan and Janet Waugh of Stillwater; and Muhanad and Linda Al Marzook of Calgary, Alberta Canada.
Jeanne was blessed with 20 grandchildren and their spouses: Mark and Miranda Bannon; Michelle and Jeremiah Tahah; Michael and Elise Bannon; Jennifer and Michael Tiernan; Matt Judkins; Todd and Brianna Judkins; Alex and Brandi Waugh; Jacob Waugh; Brad and Daisha Bouvier; Makayla Bouvier; Kellie Bouvier; Peter Al Marzook; Albert Al Marzook and Alicjia Al Marzook.
Jeanne was further blessed with 13 great-grandchildren: Madison Bannon; Elizabeth Bannon; Felicity Bannon; Chase Tiernan; Maryann Tiernan; Liadan Judkins; Damien Judkins; Dominic Judkins; Carter Waugh; Crystal Al Marzook; Oliver Al Marzook; Tyson Maliczewski, and Emerson Bouvier.
Jeanne graduated from Wichita High School East on May 22, 1956. She then continued her education by attending the University of Wichita, known now as Wichita State University. Graduating in 1960, she achieved her Bachelor of Arts Education. She did graduate studies in Psychology and Learning Disabilities. Furthering her education, she attended Eastern New Mexico University, Oklahoma State University, and Oral Roberts University, where she obtained her graduate studies in Mental Hygiene, Psychology of Children’s Art and Photography, Children Psychology and Special Education.
Don and Jeanne were married on April 5, 1958 at Saint Luke’s Methodist Church in Enid. Then they honeymooned in Lake City, Colorado.
Don and Jeanne loved to travel. They spent time in Acapulco, Mexico; Madrid, Spain; Waikiki, Hawaii and Alberta, Canada. They also loved to travel local with their family on many camping trips and family vacations.
Jeanne worked a few different jobs, but her passion was being an Art/Special Education teacher. Jeanne was known for her kind soul, always showing love and affection to all her students and staff. She was always giving hugs freely to bring a smile to anyone’s face.
Jeanne LOVED to view new homes (that’s why she spent some time as a real estate agent). Jeanne would see the smallest house in the best neighborhood, and soon after, she and Don were buying a new home. That, of course, led to another passion—decorating. Jeanne’s house was always decorated to the hilt. She had a flare about her in all things. However, she excelled in fashion and decorating. She could out shop anyone on any given day. She would be exhausted, but if you mentioned shopping, she was up and out the door before you finished the sentence. Towards her later years, Jeanne discovered she had a knack for writing and started her book called “Jeanne’s Words of Wisdom.”
Throughout Jeanne’s life, she donated her time to many organizations. She was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, a member of the Stillwater Community Singers, President of the Newcomer’s Group in Stillwater, Woodland Hills Woodsman Volunteer, Stillwater Medical Center Volunteer and Brookridge Retirement Community Volunteer. She tutored children to read in Stillwater and Lawton Public Schools. Jeanne was also a member of the Lawton Daughters of the American Revolutionary War, Member of PEO Chapter BY, Easter Star, and was an avid Bunko player.
If you knew Jeanne, you knew of her love for the Lord. Jeanne had attended many different churches along the way of her life, including Helena United Methodist Church, East Heights United Methodist Church, Countryside Baptist Church, Quail Springs Church and finally St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Jeanne is survived by her four daughters and their families.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Mark Welch, as well as her parents, Ross Franklin Wolf and Davene McConnell Wolf, and her brother, John Franklin Wolf.
Friends and family are invited to say a final goodbye to Jeanne at Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. in Helena. A viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, there will be a graveside service at Good Hope Cemetery near Helena at 10:30 a.m. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
Due to COVID, masks will be required and we will be foregoing the gathering afterwards.
Memorials may be made to the Briggs Welch Foundation through the funeral home.