Memorial service for Jeanna Kay Young, 49, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at First Baptist West with Rev. Harold Gaches, pastor officiating.
Mrs. Young passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Jeanna was born on Jan. 30, 1973 in Sterling, Illinois. Her parents are James and Paula (Chamberlin) Green. She grew up in rural Elgin, where she attended school. She attended cosmetology school at Eve’s College of Hair as their youngest student and was known as the “Perm Queen”. She worked at Pro-Cuts, Supercuts, and JC Penney Salon before retiring. She married Mark Young and they made their home in Lawton. Mark passed away on Sept. 27, 2021. Jeanna loved her family and adored her grandchildren. She was an avid animal lover and leaves behind her beloved fur babies, Boo, Biscuit, and Lilly. Jeanna was a beautiful lady and when she walked into a room all eyes were on her. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Trevor and Chelsie Martin; her parents, James and Paula Green; her sister, Jana Burton; and her grandchildren: Cooper Martin and Ramzie Martin; all of Lawton; her niece, Joselyn Burton, of Lawton, and nephew Jeffrey Brewer, of West Fork, AR.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Young; and her son, Travis Tollett, of Walters.