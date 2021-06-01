Funeral service for Jeanette Speir Perry, 79, Walters, will be at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10 a.m., Rev. Brantley Tillery officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church of The Woodlands, TX on July 7, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Edith Jeanette (Speir) Perry was born to Archie Milton and Dorothy Mable (Head) Speir on Aug. 29, 1941 in Gladewater, TX and departed this life in Kyle, TX on May 26, 2021.