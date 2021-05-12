Jeanette M. Christensen born Jan. 26, 1949 in Colorado Springs, CO. She passed away April 29, 2021 in Grand Junction, CO, at the age of 72. She lived most of her life In Lawton and moved to Grand Junction, CO in 1996. She worked at Haggar Apparel Inc. In Lawton for over 20 years. Jeanette retired in 1998 due to illness. She enjoyed quilting, yard sales, bingo, and going to have coffee. Jeanette also loved taking care of others and her many cats.
She was preceded in death by her mother Nina and her father George Christensen also one brother, Jack and a sister, Janice.
Jeanette is survived by her only son, Terry Lynn Christensen and wife Mary, of Grand Junction, CO; her grandson Blake Lee and wife Gina and her great-grandson Konnor Lynn, of Lawton; her brother, George Christensen and wife Beverly of San Diego, CA and her brother William Christensen and wife Donna of Grand Junction, CO and many nieces nephews. Her closest friends who she loved dearly are Linda Lawson, Dorothy Richardson and Barbara Buttler. Graveside service for Jeanette wii be at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m., on May 12, 2021.