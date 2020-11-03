Funeral service for Jeanette Lane, 78 of Lawton will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Olivet Baptist Church with Pastor Kenneth Lane officiating.
Burial will be at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lane passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home in Lawton.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid restrictions masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church.
Jeanette was born on January 3, 1942 in Waynesville, North Carolina to Wiley and Ella (Gaddis) Williams. Her father was in the military and her family lived in North Carolina, Washington, Texas, and Germany. After high school, she married Billy E. Lane in 1962 in Chickasha. They lived in Oklahoma and Germany, returning to Lawton where they remained. Mr. Lane passed away in 2004. Jeanette worked as a nurse at Arlington Manor for 15 years. She was a faithful member of Olivet Baptist Church for 55 years and loved her church family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren where her pride and joy.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Kenneth and Beth Lane, of Elgin, OK, William and Debra Lane, of Alabama, Melissa and Jim Jones, of Lawton, OK and Sheila Neibauer, of Lawton, OK; two brothers and sisters in law, Wiley Butch and Janet Williams, of Oklahoma City, OK and Jimmy and Pat Williams, of Elgin, OK; her sister and brother in law, Karen and Roger Williams, of Ohio; seven grandchildren, Amber, Sara, Brittney, Bryce, Jeremy, Hannah, and Julie; 13 great grandchildren, Travis, Champ, Eliana, Naomie, Evie, Krissy, Lilly, Isaac, Thomas, Elizabeth, Grace, Noah, and Hollie; and numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy; and her sister, Barbara White.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.