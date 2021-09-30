Jeanette Jackson Sep 30, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeanette Jackson 64, passed away on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. Services will be Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Bethlehem Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jeanette Jackson Pass Away Bethlehem Baptist Church Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists