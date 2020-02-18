Funeral service for Jeanette E. Niskern will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Mr. Stephan Ellis officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Jeanette E. Niskern, Lawton, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence at the age of 91. She was born September 5, 1928 in the Panama Canal Zone to Herman and Gladys Schwartz. An Army brat, Jeanette traveled to different military posts with her family. She started school at Fort Sill and later attended college in Puerto Rico for two years. She married Edmund Ciochetti on October 20, 1949, becoming an Army wife. Together they had five children. She was a charter member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and was a member of the Lutheran Brotherhood. She was involved in various activities including the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and Sweeney Elementary PTA. She volunteered with hospice, Mobile Meals and VAPS (animal welfare). She also worked at Cameron Campus Ministry.
Jeanette obtained her real estate license, and worked with her husband at Ed’s Realty and Lawton Real Estate School. She later worked for Crossroads Realty and Coldwell Banker. She was a member of the Lawton Arts Council, Lawton Philharmonic and the Lawton Book Club. Jeanette was an avid Oklahoma State and San Antonio Spurs fan. She took pride in joining VISTA and served a year in rural Louisiana. She married Raymond Niskern on May 7, 1982. He died August 17, 1996. She loved cooking, entertaining and made sure her kids were exposed to arts of all kinds. Jeanette was a 56 year survivor of cancer, surviving 2 bouts of cancer.
Survivors include her 5 children; Mark Ciochetti of Harlingen, Texas, Steve Ciochetti (Penny) of New Braunfels, Texas, Elizabeth Beller of Lawton, Karen Stonerock (Ed) of Lawton, and Susan Sutko (Mike) of Maple Grove, Minnesota. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and a step-son Dennis Niskern (Jane).
Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Herman Schwartz and step-daughter Mary Keck and daughter-in-law Gwen Ciochetti.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society, Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Family Promise.
