Jeanean Dees passed away peacefully on Oct. 7, 2021. she was born April 28, 1934 to John and Esther (Kirkpatrick) Lemon in Hobart. She was the second of three children. While growing up in Hobart, Jeanean was active at school, where she was a talented musician and singer. She was in the Glee Club, and participated in Junior and Senior Plays, as well as becoming the Drum Major for the Hobart High School Band. Since she was a young girl, Jeanean was an avid lover of horses. Later in life and her husband, Alvin Dees, owned a ranch in Marlow area where they bred and trained Quarter Horses for 24 years.
Survivors include two daughters: Paula McAllister and husband Dwight, Claremore; Cindy Hughes and partner, Lesley Watterson, Winchester, VA; son, Tim Polley and companion Sandy LaRochelle , Lewiston, ME; five granddaughters: Tara; Angie; Sarah; Hannah and Heather; nine great-grandchildren: Dace; Danielle; Alvin; Steven; Olivia; Madeline; Charlotte; Weston; and Everett; two great great-grandchildren: Oliver and Andrew; three sisters-in-law: Dee Lemon, Oklahoma City; Natasha Lemon, Yukon; Waunell Dees, Wanette.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Alvin Dees, father, John Lemon; mother, Esther Lemon Stidham; brothers: Ray Lemon and Ron Lemon; brothers-in-law: Odus Dees and Vernon Dees.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the organization of one’s choice.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Letitia Community Cemetery, Lawton.
