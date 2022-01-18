A Celebration of Life for Jean Rose Watson will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at First Baptist West, Lawton with Chaplain Daniel Litchford, Lawton, officiating.
A private family interment will be held in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the YouTube livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com
Jean Rose Watson, 58, Lawton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at her home in Lawton. She was born Nov. 10, 1963 in Augsburg, Germany to Hannelore (Honey) Barbara Elisabeth Ringmann. In 1968 Jean moved from Germany to Fort Bragg, North Carolina where she attended elementary school. She completed elementary, junior high and high school in Fayettville, North Carolina and graduated from E.E. Smith High School in 1981. She left Fort Bragg after marrying John Ferguson at the age of 18. She and John had two children, Jordan Michael and Jenna Elisabeth while they were stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. Their military life led them to Vicenza, Italy; Little Rock, Arkansas; Fort Polk, Louisiana and finally in 1996 to Fort Sill, where her two children were raised. Upon arriving in Lawton, Jean started her Mary Kay business while homeschooling Jordan and Jenna. In 1999 she began a nine year teaching career at Lawton Christian School. Jean then went to work for Gentiva Home Healthcare for a time until medical issues necessitated a job change. In 2011, Jean began her employment at Southwest Behavioral System, where she worked until February 2021 when she was diagnosed with cancer. In 2012, Jean met Oliver S. Watson. The couple was married on Jan. 4, 2013, and with this marriage she gained a son, Michael Alexander Watson, a granddaughter Joselynn Reed and a daughter Michelle’ Barbara Fischer. Jean and Oliver made their church home at First Baptist West where Jean always worked with the children, taught Sunday School, taught in AWANA’s for 10 years, five years in Little Rock and five years after moving to Lawton. She loved going to Cross Timbers Camp as a sponsor, to Falls Creek with the youth and participating in mission trips. Jean was a friend to all and always the first to volunteer to help. She served on many committees. Oliver and Jean loved to travel and went on many adventures together. They were both crazy about their grandkids, spending as much time as they could with them. JohnOliver and Hazel Grace were equally crazy about Oma and Opa.
Jean Rose is survived by her husband Oliver Watson of the home; son, Jordan Ferguson and wife Meghan of Oklahoma City; daughter, Jenna Ferguson of Lawton; son, Michael Watson of Lawton; daughter, Michelle’ Fischer of Heilbronn, Germany; grandson, JohnOliver Ferguson of Lawton; granddaughter, Hazel Grace Ferguson of Oklahoma City; granddaughter, Joselynn Reed of London, England; her parents: Honey and Peter Paoni of Eastover, North Carolina; sister, Sheila Hammock of High Point, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Alexander Watson of Berlin, Germany and special friends: Kim Robinson and Kathy Baxter of Lawton as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to CCMH Hospice, Kimberly, Kim, Lisa and Littlebit and the OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center Staff for the wonderful care they gave Jean.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society-Oklahoma, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center.