Funeral service for Jean Porter will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Christie officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Jean Porter died Monday, March 29, 2021 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 89. She was born the youngest of six children on August 4, 1931 in Colbert, Oklahoma to John Adam and Mary (Hill) Winnett. She grew up in Colbert, graduated high school there and played on the basketball team.
She married Marvin L. Porter on May 26, 1952 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on October 26, 1999 She moved to Lawton in 1959. Although she was primarily a homemaker but had worked at Wright’s Donuts and for ten years at Morgan Cleaners.
She was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She enjoyed yardwork, spending time with her family and playing the lottery. She was a sports fanatic and loved the Dallas Cowboys.
She is survived by her three daughters, Cathy Moore, Lawton, Oklahoma, Carrel Duvall and fiancé, Michael Easton, Moore, Oklahoma and Debbie Porter, Wichita Falls, Texas; five grandchildren, Maegan Driver and husband Kenyon Driver, Sr., Charles Moore and Jared Pollard, all of Lawton, Crystal Odell and Slade Odell, Waco, Texas; eight great grandchildren, Unitee, Kensi, Kenyon, Jr., Braden, Weslyn, Layla, Serenity and Sadie; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, her son, Marvin LeRoy Porter, Jr., her sister, Ina Mae, and four brothers, Floyd, Willie, Otis and Buster, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Christian Academy, 902 SW A Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
