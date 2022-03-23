Memorial service for Jean K. Smith, 87, of Lawton, will be at 1 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022 at First Baptist East with Rev. Doug Passmore, pastor officiating.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Mrs. Smith passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Duncan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Jean was born on Dec. 14, 1934 in Wanette, to Andrew and Cora (White) Fugett. Jean accepted Christ and was baptized at age 11. She moved to Lawton at age 15 where she attended Lawton High School, graduating in 1953. She married Henry F. Smith Sr. in March of 1953, in Lawton. Jean worked as a secretary for Lawton Public Schools for 29 years and later worked for Teachers Credit Union (SWOFCU) for seven years. She served as a volunteer at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in the surgery waiting area from 2001 until 2021. Jean enjoyed her coffee group friends and being a part of the Beautiful Day Foundation celebration. Jean and her husband enjoyed escaping the Oklahoma winters to spend time at the warm coasts in South Padre Island, Texas. Her real passion was spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She survived by her sister, Carol Sue Roseberry of Moore; her children: Henry Frank Smith Jr. and Nancy Langford, of Lawton; Kathy P. Garrett and her husband, Terry, of Duncan, and Jimmy W. Smith, of Lawton; her grandchildren: Chad Dayton, of Oklahoma City; Todd Dayton, of Edmond; Kyle Smith, Tiffany Smith, Andrew Smith, all of Lawton, and Taylor Smith, of Cyril; and numerous great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews and a host of loving family and friends.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Henry F. Smith Sr., and her brother, Andrew Fugett.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the building fund at First Baptist East at 3302 SE Lee Blvd., Lawton, OK 73501.