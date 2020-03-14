Funeral Mass for Jean Joyce Patton will be 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor and Deacon Jim Coe officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
A wake service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Monday, March 16, 2020 in the funeral home chapel.
Jean Joyce Patton, age 89, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Lawton. She was born in Midland, Texas on July 9, 1930, the daughter of Buster Bender Journeycake and Ann Pauline Jarvis. The family moved to Lawton where Jean attended St. Mary’s School until her junior year. She then transferred to Lawton High, having skipped two years of school. She graduated at only 16 with the Senior awards in both math and chemistry.
She became engaged at 16 to Thomas James Patton. They married on September 8, 1949 in Lawton, OK. She spent the next 22 years as an Army wife living in Germany and Japan as well as a collection of assignments in the United States. They had two children, a son, Gregory Patton and a daughter, Jamie Patton. That life came to an abrupt halt in 1971 when her husband Jim died while serving in Vietnam.
Following her husband’s death, Jean became a bookkeeper for her brother-in-law, Eddie Cordes. She worked in the finance department for 24 years at Cordes Dodge.
Jean loved her family, having the joy of three great-grandchildren and her beloved Schnauzers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Anne Journeycake, her brother & sister-in-law, John & Wilma Journeycake, her sister and brother-in-law, Eddie & June Cordes, her husband, COL Thomas James Patton and her son, Gregory James Patton.
She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Dr. Robert & Jaime Bower, her grandson and his wife, Chris & Natalie Schellman of Carrollton, Texas, her granddaughter and her husband, Caroline & John Truchel of Evergreen, Colorado, her grandson Gregory Patton of Washington, D.C. and her three great-grandchildren Patton Truchel, Porter Truchel and Sydney Schellman, as well as her niece & her husband, JP and Jean Ann Richard, and her nephew & his wife, Eddy Ben & Ellen Cordes and her much loved God-daughter, Mary Beth Morrissey of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In-lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain, South Dakota.
