Funeral services for Jay Roberts will be 9:00 a.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Centenary United Methodist Church with Rev. John Vieths, Pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, Norman, Oklahoma officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jay Benton Roberts, age 77, of Norman, Oklahoma and formerly Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his residence in Norman. Jay was born April 22, 1945 in Apache, Oklahoma to J.B. & Peggy June (Smith) Roberts. He enjoyed watching OU football, gardening, golfing, traveling, snow skiing, his corvette, and spending time with his family. He experienced many different things throughout his life. He was in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1974 serving as a radioman in Vietnam and was honorably discharged. He was a principal for Lawton Public Schools for many years. He worked in construction and built many different houses. He retired in 1998. Jay married his wife Donna (Devine) Roberts on March 4, 1994.They lived in Lawton prior to moving to Norman in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his paternal grandparents, Charles & Gertrude Roberts, maternal grandparents, Warren & Pansy Smith, sister Judy Wilson, and his dog Ralph Roberts.
Jay is survived by his wife of the home, daughters Staci & Greg Johnson of Walters, Oklahoma, Piper Roberts of Lawton, Oklahoma, step daughters, Pam Conway and David Oubre of Newalla, Oklahoma, Melissa and Clinton Farmer of Lawton, Oklahoma, grandkids, Seth and Hailey Johnson of Walters, Oklahoma, Riley & Emily Johnson of Ada, Oklahoma, Jenna Johnson of Walters, Oklahoma, Izlee Anderson of Lawton, Oklahoma, Riley Anderson and Meadow Miller of Lawton, Oklahoma, great grandson, Dawson Johnson of Walters, Oklahoma, and his best buddy, Maggie Roberts of Norman, Oklahoma.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.