Jason Ray Laurenzana Sr. went to his heavenly home on Aug. 08, 2021.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Neighbors officiating. Burial will follow at the Laurenzana Family Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jason was born April 29, 1979. He was raised by his parents Ramon and Mitzie Laurenzana in the Fletcher area. Jason graduated from Elgin High School in 1997. He married Leah Love on Sept. 22, 2005. Jason was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
Jason worked at Elgin Discount Foods, the Pepsi Cola Company, and at the time of his death, Consolidated Electrical Distributors. Jason enjoyed spending time with his wife Leah and their son Jason Jr. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and working on cars. He loved Star Wars and saw every movie within the series ever released.
Jason is survived by his wife Leah and his son Jason Jr. of the home; stepson, Marcus Love; his sisters: Amber Pagan and Vanessa Laurenzana; his brother, Jacob Laurenzana; his birth mother, Larue Sykes; his uncles: Rudy Laurenzana; Ramon Laurenzana Jr., and Tony Laurenzana; and aunts: Ardecia Laurenzana; Peggy Wahkinney, and his Aunt Fofie.
Jason was preceded in death by his parents Ramon and Mitzie Laurenzana, and his father-in-law, Gary Love.