Jason Paul Knight passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Lawton following a year-long battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be held to honor his memory at Noon on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church (715 SW H Ave) in Lawton.
Jason was born on July 19, 1975, to Steven Dale Knight and Cheryl Jo Lane of Lawton at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. He was raised in Lawton by Steven and Sherri Knight and graduated from Lawton High School in 1994. Known by many in Southwest Oklahoma for his high-profile work in security, Jason lived in various exotic locales, including Hobart, Mustang, Mangum and Midwest City. Despite spending much of his life as a rambling ladies man, Jason lost his heart to Lisa Johnson Knight, who he finally married Dec. 5, 2020. Jason loved pranks, good solid debate on Facebook, and always had a wise comment for friend or family. After a rocky start to life, Jason ended up leaving this world much loved…and still cheating at cards.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Johnson Knight, of the home; his father and mother, Steven and Sherri Knight, of Lawton; brother, Silas Knight and family of Del Rio, Texas; sister, Natalie Gordon and family of Norman; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Cheryl Jo Lane; his maternal grandmother, Norma Kuykendall; grandparents, Guy and Doris Knight; and grandparents, Bobby and Anita Pothorst; and three uncles: Tommy Don Lane, Kent Knight and Jerry Knight.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kindful Hospice of Marlow, OK.