Jarvis Kinder, 76, Walters, OK
A Memorial Service for Jarvis and Phyllis Kinder is pending with Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters until a later date due to the pandemic.
Jarvis Gene Kinder was born January 19, 1944 in Walters, OK to Corinne Elizabeth “Trixie” (Uzzell) and James William Kinder, Sr. Jarvis departed this life in rural Walters on April 10, 2020 at the age of 76 years, 2 months and 22 days.
Jarvis grew up in the Cookietown, OK area working on the family farms. He was given the nickname of Joe when he was about 6 years old by his older brother Jimmy. Jarvis followed the comics in the paper and his more favorite character was named Joe Palooka.
Jarvis attended Union Valley School from Fall 1950 to Spring 1957. He then attended Big Pasture School, which was a consolidation of four small country schools, including Union Valley. He graduated from Big Pasture High School in 1962. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy from Oklahoma State University. He served with the Oklahoma 45th National Guard during the mid to late 60’s. He worked for the Enid Soil Conservation Service from 1970-71. Jarvis married Judy Kaye Godfrey on September 1, 1971 in Woodward and they made their home in Enid before moving to Fairview. To this union, 3 children, Barbara, Beverly and Brandon, were born. The family eventually made their way back to rural Walters, OK.
Jarvis later married Phyllis Elaine (Womack) Jarvis on December 19, 1992, making their home west of Walters. They enjoyed 27 plus years of marriage and if you saw one, you saw the other. He was a faithful member of the Church of the Nazarene in Walters. He served by running the sound and video for the services with his nephew Jimmy Wayne Kinder.
Jarvis was a very compassionate man and a Christ servant. Over the past twenty years, he had been involved with overseeing the Trotter’s guardianship. This was out of respect for family wishes.
During his school days he was active with FFA and enjoyed playing football and other High School sports. He also enjoyed building two-way and HAMM radios from scratch, and had an interest in computer technology and farm programming. His real hobby and passion in life was no doubt farming. Jarvis was a custom wheat harvester in addition to running his own farm and ranch from 1965 through the early 1980s.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Sr. (Jim) and Trixie Kinder; 3 brothers, Carl Edward, James W. (Jimmy) Kinder Jr. and Travis Franklin Kinder. Survivors include 2 daughters, Barbara Jean (Kinder) Best and husband Tracey of Oklahoma City, Beverly Kay (Kinder) Rutherford and husband Brian of Rio Rancho, NM; a son, Brandon Paul Kinder of Walters; 2 stepsons, Shane Jarvis and wife Kristen of Neosho, MO, Chris Jarvis and wife Nancy of Chickasha, OK; 4 grandchildren, Kouper and Makenna Jarvis of Neosho, Hesston and Parker of Chickasha; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary “Butch” Kinder and Donna of Kearney, NE; a sister-in-law, Trudie Kinder of Walters; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.