The Lewis family announces the loss of their loving husband and father, Jarrold “Pops” Lewis. He was called home Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 80.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Ted Edwards, Comanche County Memorial Hospital Hospice, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Jarrold Lewis was born June 15, 1939 in Sterling, Oklahoma to Thomas and Juanita (McBride) Lewis. He married the love of his life Anita Halbrooks on August 20, 1960 in Sterling. They moved to Midland, Texas where they began their lives together, and Jarrold began his career in construction. They moved back to Lawton in 1961. Jarrold proudly joined the Lawton Police Department as a reserve officer in 1965. In 1967 he became a full time police officer on the task force. In 1969 he took a one year leave of absence to join the sheriff’s department as a deputy. When he returned to the Lawton Police Department he was promoted to narcotics and vice detective. He loved his police career. During his tenure, his devotion led him to further his education taking many classes at Oklahoma University so he could be the best police officer he could be. He medically retired from the department in 1977, but was always a police officer at heart. He then returned to his career in construction. His years of hard work included running his own cabinet shop with his partner Clancy Williams. He ran an excavation business with his father-in-law Leon Halbrooks. He helped build Goodyear and the new Southwestern Hospital. He spent many years working at Fort Sill. He helped build Harn Museum which included relocating a historic barn. He ended his career supervising the building of the many signs around Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the City National Bank call center. Jarrold and Anita are charter members of Grace United Methodist Church and members of Aldersgate Methodist Church. Jarrold was the kindest, funniest and most loving man. Businessman Joe Bowling said Jarrold was the most honest man he ever knew. He was a hard worker and couldn’t have been more proud of his police career. But overall, he loved nothing more than his family.
Jarrold is survived by his bride of 59 years Anita, a son Troy of Apache, Oklahoma, daughter Tracy of Fletcher, Oklahoma, sister Judy of Denton, Texas, granddaughters who he raised as daughters, Ashley and husband Michael of Lawton, Heather and husband Jeremy of Fletcher, Oklahoma, Brooke and husband Michael of Fletcher, Oklahoma, 2 grandsons, Lance and wife Leann of Stillwater, Oklahoma and Tanner and wife Macy of Perkins, Oklahoma. He is also survived by 14 great grandchildren who were the light of his life, Scott, Harleigh, Madalyn, Gabe, Ashton, Ryder, Raylee, Victoria, Isabella, Karen, Michael, Wesley, Josie, Aiden and his best friend of 60 years, Carl Morrow.
Jarrold was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Delores and a son-in-law Scott.
He was more loved then we can ever say and will truly be missed. We want to say thank you to all who came to see our “Pops” the last few weeks and for all the thoughts and prayers. You will never know what it meant to him and our family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Crime Stoppers, PO Box 923, Lawton, OK 73502.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.