Jared Riley Fletcher, age 20, of Lawton passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Jared was born November 11,1999 to Larry Fletcher and Chirsty Bruner in Lawton. Jared spent many of his early years running, climbing, and terrorizing his older siblings and cousins. Jared went on to attend and graduate form Cache high school in 2019. He spent his days since high school working at his family’s moving business, City Moving & Storage or helping his mother with her lawn care work. Jared was naturally athletic and grew up loving to play golf, soccer, and basketball. He was always energetic and an extremely hard worker. He would never hesitate to volunteer to do the jobs others didn’t want to do. Jared was so beloved by his coworkers that they would often argue about who was going to get to work with him each day. In February of 2020, Jared became a father and he was so looking forward to being the best dad he could be to his son. All who knew Jared couldn’t help but be drawn to his gentle blue eyes, mischievous grin, and giant heart. Jared was a kind and deeply loving young man who would do anything for his friends and family. There wasn’t a time that he would leave a room or end a phone call without telling you he loved you. He we will be forever loved and missed by many.
Preceded in death by his grandfather, Junior Bruner and his grandparents Elaine and Durwin Fletcher, Jared is survived by his son Ezra River Arthur; his mother Chirsty Bruner and her boyfriend Gary Crosby; his father Larry Fletcher and step mother Yvette Fletcher; his grandmother Joan Bruner; his sister, Ashleigh Fletcher Medellin and brother in Law Antonio Medellin; his brothers, Morgan Fletcher, Tres Miller, Brandt Hennessee and wife Cierra Hennesse and their children and Kinser Hennessee; best friends, Wyatt Roe, Dylan Weldon, Chris Couch and Chase Wetzel along with many loved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Viewing for Jared Riley Fletcher will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston.
