Funeral service for Jared Anthony Cox, 39, of Houston, Texas will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Lawton First Assembly with Pastor Don Barnes and his Uncle Ken Vance officiating.
Mr. Cox passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Cypress, Texas.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jared was born on Nov. 15, 1981 in Norman to John and Pamela (Owen) Cox. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school, graduating from MacArthur High School in 1999 where he received an award for an essay he wrote on Martin Luther King and he also participated in the District Fine Arts and piano solo. He then attended University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, receiving his degree in Funeral Science in 2002. While at UCO, he also studied Piano Performance. He worked for awhile in the funeral Industry and then studied with the Professional Pilot Development Program at Pan AM International Flight Academy with the class of 2006. Jared worked for Express Jet Airlines and later received his Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. He lived in Lawton, Edmond, Phoenix, AZ, Laguna Beach, CA, Dallas, TX, Atlanta, GA, and Houston, TX. In Houston, Jared worked as a Real Estate Agent and received many awards including Re/Max Executive Club-Recognition of Outstanding Sales Performance and Achievement, Re\Max 100% Club, Houston’s Top 100, NextHomes Award of Excellence; and Houston Agent Magazines Who’s Who. Jared was a member of Lawton First Assembly and was baptized in water in 1993. Jared attended Grace Church Garden Oaks in Houston. He was also a Royal Ranger.
He is survived by his parents; Dr. John and Pamela Cox; his paternal grandparents, Jay and Rosemary Cox; his sister and brother-in-law, Charity and Jared Pasha Marivani; his niece, Ella Rose Westbrook; and nephew, Carter Pasha Marivani, all of Lawton; and many loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Bonnie Owen; his maternal grandfather, Virgil Owen; and his brother-in-law, John Wesley Westbrook.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawton First Assembly’s Love Your Neighbor Fund at 2201 NW 82nd, Lawton, OK 73505 or to the Christian Family Counseling Center at 5502 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505.
