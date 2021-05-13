Funeral services for Jannice Rice, 62, of Corpus Christi, TX will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday May 14, 2021, at Lawton Ritter-Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Ms. Rice passed away on May 7, 2021 at Willow Park Health Care Center.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.
Jannice Lorretta Duhart Rice, was born Jannice Lorretta Rice on Dec. 6, 1958 in Philadelphia, PA, to Herman Rice and Nenie Bruce. Being their only child, she grew up surrounded by love and adoration from her parents, relatives, and friends. She was raised in Corpus Christi, TX, and excelled in academics and track and field. She loved to read and write poetry. Many people could tell you that Jannice has always been one to turn a frown upside down on other people’s faces. Her laughter and smile were contagious. She loved music, good food, dancing, and most of all, her family. All who knew her, loved her, and even though she endured so much in her life, she was always determined and fought through her storms in hopes for brighter days. After living in Corpus Christi most of her life, she relocated to be closer to her oldest daughter in Lawton, in 2015.
Jannice is preceded in death by her mother, Nenie Marie Bruce (1998), her father, Herman Rice, her grandson Kivan-Lee Rice (2021), and her grandson Eliakim Gillis (2016).
She is survived by three daughters and six grandchildren: her daughter, Katharin Rice-Gillis (43) and Katharin’s son, Kristian Nixon (20); her daughter, Sylvia Rice (41) and Sylvia’s sons: Joshua Marshall (25) and Matthew Marshall (22); and her daughter Nena Rice (35) and Nena’s twin daughters: Jaida Haynes and Jamiya Haynes (13), and Nena’s son Kamerin Rice Reed (11). She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
