Graveside service for Janis Ann Jester, 91, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Jester passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Janis was born on July 21, 1931 in Chattanooga, to Henry Buchanan and Anne Louise (Neely) Stephenson. She grew up in Chattanooga where she attended school. Janis married Audrey on Jan. 31, 1951. Mr. Jester passed away on Aug. 7, 2003. Janis worked for a short time as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell. Janis and Audrey resided in Lawton and Cache for most of their married lives. They, along with Audrey’s brother, Jerry Jester, started and grew what is today’s Arrow Sign Company Inc. Once the business was established, Janis turned her full attention to being a mother, wife, and later a wonderful Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Steve and Teri Jester, of Cache, and Kent and Joan Jester, of Lawton; her daughter and her spouse, DeAnn Jester and Joy Ferrer, of Suisun City, CA; her son-in-law, Mike Smith; her grandchildren and their spouses: Tera Goldmakher, Nikki and Christian Wagener, Tiffany Amacker, Bryan and Lindsay Jester, Samantha Jester and Jacob Floyd, Tyler Jester and Vickie Arndt, and Gwendolyn Jester; her great-grandchildren: Madison Goldmakher, Caden Adair, Bryce Cappiello, Jace Amacker, Brennen Amacker, Bryan Jester Jr., Brooklyn Jester, Gunner Roberts, a baby boy due in October; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Merlene Stephenson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Audrey Jester; her daughter, Tracy Smith; and her siblings, Joe, Jack, Mary Jean and Joy.