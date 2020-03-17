Janiell Lynn Jernigan was born February 22, 1963 in Honolulu, HI and passed away at her home in Rockwall, TX on March 12, 2020. Janiell married Bob Jernigan in 1990 in Lawton, OK where Janiell began a long career in the medical profession. While in Lawton she worked at Southwestern Medical Center in labor and delivery. In 1992 Janiell, Bob and their daughter moved to Muskogee, OK where Janiell worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Muskogee Regional Medical Center and also taught Nursing at Bacone College. In 1994 the family moved to Rockwall, TX and have remained there until the present and was eagerly awaiting the birth of their first grandson. Janiell was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Lee Folsom. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Bob Jernigan; daughter, Lauren Jernigan; son Ethan (Emily Gil) Jernigan; mother, Jacqueline (Joe) Talley; brother, John (Ailey) Folsom; multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A visitation will be 6-8pm Thursday, 3/19/20 at Sparkman-Crane Funeral Home, Dallas, TX. Funeral services will 11am Friday, 3/20/20 also at the funeral home. For more information please visit www.sparkman-crane.com