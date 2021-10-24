Funeral service for Janie V. Hoff will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 27, 2021, at First Baptist East with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor officiating.
Janie V. Hoff passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Lawton, at the age of 69.
Janie was born Sept. 16, 1952, in Winchester, Kentucky to Billy C. and Ada V. (Crowe) Hisle. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1970 and continued her education at Cameron University where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in early education in 1995 and a master’s degree in reading education in 2009.
Janie married Joseph Hoff on Sept. 8, 1973. They were married 40 years and had three daughters who they cared for and loved unconditionally.
Janie had a passion for teaching and dedicated herself to her career. She worked for Lawton Public Schools from 1997-2018 where she taught several elementary grades before becoming a reading recovery teacher for young elementary students. She devoted her career to making a difference in the lives of each individual student. She went out of her way to make her classroom feel like a home and always bought Christmas presents for each student and provided extra for the families she knew were in need.
After her husband’s passing, Janie started a new adventure in life by opening her home to foster children which led to the adoption of five siblings who she loved with all her heart.
She loved to sing, and her angelic voice helped shape many choirs. She also performed at many weddings. Not to mention, using her beautiful pipes as an alarm clock to wake up her children and grandchildren every morning.
She was an avid online shopper, with packages arriving daily. Most of which were gifts for loved ones. She more than took care of anyone she cared for. Her generous heart touched so many people that will last a lifetime.
She is survived by her eight children: Mary Elizabeth Velazquez-Woods; Donna Renee Unroe; Erin Michelle Gibbs and husband Gene; Morgan Whelpoy-Hoff; Hayden Whelpoy-Hoff; Korbin Whelpoy-Hoff; Saphire Whelpoy-Hoff and Raven Whelpoy-Hoff; ten grandchildren: Kirsti Velazquez; David Velazquez; Brianna Velazquez; Gabriella Flores; Isaiah Flores; Analisa Santos-Hoff; Rhyot Gibbs; Alyvia Gibbs; Jaden Gibbs and Kellen Gibbs; three great-grandchildren: Aurora Velazquez; Antonio Conneywerdy; Paul Velazquez and Elias Petty-Flores; one brother, Walden D Hisle and wife Marie; two sisters: Brenda Ronio and husband Tommy and Billie Smith and husband RL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and son-in-law, Paul Velazquez.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com