Funeral service for Janie “Mama Jane” Hertzog will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton, Oklahoma, with the Rev. Bubba Clark, Pastor of Addington Baptist Church, Addington, Oklahoma, and Janie’s son-in-law, Russell Snow, officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Janie “Mama Jane” Hertzog, 77, Lawton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Lawton. She was born Nov. 29, 1945, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to Fred and Sarah Bardsher. Growing up, Janie enjoyed tap dancing, playing the piano and riding horses. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1963 and began working as a legal secretary for Godlove, Joyner and Godlove that same year. She retired in 2011 from Godlove, Mayhall, Dzialo, Dutcher and Erwin.
Janie married Don “Daddy Don” Hertzog on June 3, 1965. Janie’s life revolved around her children and grandchildren. She never missed a game, dance recital or stock show for any of her 10 grandchildren, regardless of time or location, even if it meant running from one event to another. Janie enjoyed listening and two stepping to Western swing and country music. She loved watching Western movies, and “Gunsmoke” was her favorite show. She called her grandkids often to let them know when a good movie or rodeo was on, and she always enjoyed long conversations with her grandkids. Throughout her life, she loved feeding cattle with her dad, husband and son.
Survivors include three children: Paula Hargrove and husband Richard of Lawton, Shari Snow and husband Russell of Elgin, and Donnie Hertzog and wife Nadine of Lawton; 10 grandchildren: Dillon Hargrove and wife Stephanie of Lawton, Kaylee Travis and husband Dillon of Maramec, Austin Elam and wife Payton of Tuttle, Lynnsie Phillips and husband Preston of Chickasha, Alyssa Snow, Tiffani Snow, Cael Elam, Hagen Hertzog, Berklee Snow and Owen Hertzog; three great-grandchildren: Axtyn Elam, Raylee Kay Travis and Rhett Hargrove; and her friend, Peggy Simons. Janie will be missed by “Cowgirl,” her beloved dog who was truly her best friend.
Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Don “Daddy Don” Hertzog; daughter, Carla Elam; parents, Fred and Sarah Bardsher; grandparents, Charles and Martha Rhodes and William “Bill” and Artie Bardsher; and her “Sis” Cheryl Taliaferro.