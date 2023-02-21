Funeral service for Janie “Mama Jane” Hertzog will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton, Oklahoma, with the Rev. Bubba Clark, Pastor of Addington Baptist Church, Addington, Oklahoma, and Janie’s son-in-law, Russell Snow, officiating.

Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

