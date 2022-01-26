Funeral service for Janice Simpson, 72, of Sterling, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at the Sterling High School Auditorium. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Simpson passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Marlow, at the age of 72.
Janice Elaine (Huitt) Simpson was born on April 12, 1949 in Lawton, to Wanda Eloise (Rogers) and James Terrell Huitt. She attended Sterling Public Schools before her marriage to Victor Simpson on April 30, 1966. Janice owned and operated Janice's Beauty Shop at Shriver's Store for over 20 years; a job she dearly loved. She became employed with the Comanche County Health Department from which she retired after 24 years of service. Janice loved music and loved to dance. For many years, she square danced with the Shirts and Skirts and then became a member of the South Central Shufflers Clogging Club. At one time, she taught two-step and line dancing. Janice loved people. She loved joking around, playing pranks, and having fun at whatever she did. She was often described as silly.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Jan Simpson, of Sterling; her son, Chad Simpson and his wife Jil, of Marlow; grandchildren: Jami Szatkowski and Tony Polanco, of Lawton; Ciara and Daniel Cox, of Marlow; Kyahna and Chace Hicks, of Lawton; Matthew Martinez and Lacrieta Kuykendall, of Marlow; Tori Simpson, of Lawton; and Keenan Simpson and Kash Ison, of Marlow; great grandkids: Eastyn, Westyn, and Dawsyn Cox; caregiver and significant other, James Nottingham and his family: Tracey and PJ Gibson, of Jamaica; Jimmy and Van Nottingham, of Duncan; Kelly and Ty Smith, of Wichita Falls, TX; Janay and Terry Roberts, of Cypress, TX, and their families; her mother, Wanda Eloise Anderson; sister, Malvenna Hardzog and her husband Henry; brothers: Ronnie Huitt and his wife Anita and Rodney Huitt and his wife Brenda, all of Sterling; brother-in-law, Roy Vern and Barbara Kay Simpson; sister-in-law, Barbara and Roy Lott, all of Sterling; brother -in-law, Junior Nunley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Vic Simpson; father, Terrell Huitt; son, Scott Simpson; brother-in-law, Keith Simpson; sister-in-law, Twila Nunley; and father and mother-in-law: Roy and Beulah Simpson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Comforting Hands Hospice of Duncan.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.