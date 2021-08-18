Funeral services for Janice Marie Locke will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at the Sterling First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Lawton under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. The family will greet friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Locke passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at her home in Sterling at the age of 72.
Janice was born June 14, 1949 to Willie and Audrey Shrum. She graduated Lawton High School in 1967. She then went on to graduate Eve’s Cosmetology School. She worked for Edna Hennessee as a hair stylist from 1967-1972 then for Margie Nickell as a hairstylist. She was employed at Wolf’s Trophies and also worked for her father at Checker and Safety Cab co. She married Jackie Dean Locke Aug. 15, 1975 and the two resided in Lawton until moving to Sterling where they currently resided. Together they raised three girls: Stephanie Marie, Cassie Ann, and Jacquelyn Deann. They owned and operated Checker and Safety Cab Co. and Checker Wrecker Salvage and Auto until they sold out in 1997. She managed Victoria Square Apartments from 1998-2001 and she owned Fat Jack’s Cafe in Sterling for a short time. She went to work at Comanche Nation Casino shortly after where she then retired in 2010. She loved spending time with her girls and grandkids. She loved to travel, play bingo, and the horse races.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Burns and her three children: Justin Locke, wife Kandis, and their son Kase; Madelynn Ann; and Makayla Marie; daughter, Cassie High and her husband Dusty, and their children: Gage, Callie, and Cooper; and daughter, Jackie Moore and her husband, Chris and their children: Kenzei and her son, Kensen; Paris; Lexus; and Blayze.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jackie Dean Locke; parents: Audrey and Willie Shrum; and brother, Jimmie Shrum.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.