Memorial service for Janice “Jan” McKee, of Lawton will be held at noon on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 at First Baptist East with Rev. Doug Passmore officiating.
Interment will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Janice Rose McKee was a devoted servant of Jesus Christ. Throughout her life, she donned many hats; she was a wife, mother, sister, and friend, but her most treasured role was being Grandma Jan to everyone she met. As many of you know, Grandma Jan never met a stranger. Grandma Jan could walk into any room and fill it with the radiant light of Jesus that beamed from her soul. She once wrote, “My bubbling joy cannot be contained, and it will not be stilled. My Lord whom I now serve allows it to flow freely from me to give Him glory!” Not only was she an incredibly intelligent and dedicated student of the Word of God but, most importantly, she was a steadfast follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Grandma Jan’s love for Jesus was evident throughout her daily life. A typical day in the life of Grandma Jan included Bible study and prayer followed by hours of nurturing her gorgeous rose bushes and, on a hot summer day, she loved spending time by the pool with her family and her dog, Kelly. Above all, her happiest moments were those spent with her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and everyone else she adopted into our crazy bunch. You’ve heard that Grandma Jan never met a stranger, right? She was a true lover of people which was evidenced by her frequent hospitality. Grandma Jan thoroughly enjoyed opening her home for get-togethers with friends and family. In preparation for hosting her loved ones, Grandma Jan often spent many hours with various grandkids baking cakes, cookies, or her famous cinnamon rolls. She had a servant’s heart. Just below her love for family and hosting, stood her love for her country. Grandma Jan was a true patriot. As the wife of an Army veteran, Grandma understood the value of the stars and stripes and her deeply rooted appreciation for her country manifested itself as an unashamed passion that was on display for all to see. Grandma Jan would want everyone to know that she lived an incredibly fulfilled life, especially since she got to watch both seasons of The Chosen with special preview access. Although we are mourning the loss of a remarkable lady, we are rejoicing in the knowledge that she has been reunited with Papa Jerry and is worshiping at the feet of her Savior. There is a party going on in Heaven because a devoted follower has gone home. Grandma Jan is hearing the words we should all strive to hear—”Well done, my good and faithful servant.”