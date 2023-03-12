Funeral service for Janice Jackson will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Grant Chapel A.M.E Church located at 1628 SW McKinley Ave, Lawton.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Janice Jackson, of Lawton, passed peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023 after a short illness. Her wake service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Mrs. Janice Frederick Jackson was born to Joseph (Joe) Frederick and Irma (Jones) Frederick in Aragon, Georgia on May 29,1944. She joined Bellview AME Church in Georgia at an early age. There she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She attended grade school and high school in Rockmart, Georgia. Janice graduated in 1963 and moved to Akron, Ohio later that year. She attended business school and went to work for a savings and loan company where she was a head cashier and assistant treasurer for over 17 years.
Janice met and married William R. (Bill) Jackson in December 1968. In 1978, Bill’s employer relocated the family to Lawton to help start up the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Plant. Along with Bill, they were one of nine families selected to relocate to the new plant in Lawton. This is where their illustrious careers began at the Lawton plant. Janice excelled during these times and worked in the payroll department. She retired after 23 years of excellent service with the company.
After retiring from Goodyear, she became even more involved with being the beautiful homemaker she already was. Her home was always in pristine condition no matter the time or day. She was also an awesome cook and baker. Family and friends could not wait to taste anything she prepared. Also, after retiring she became more active in her number one passion which was her church. She loved Grant Chapel A.M.E. and was a very active member up until her passing.
In her pastime, Janice was an avid sports fan. Her love for college basketball as well as the NBA was very entertaining. Just like Bill, she could listen to sports commentators all day long. She was an avid fan of any team from Ohio as well as all college teams from Oklahoma and Georgia. Janice was a fan of golf as long as Tiger Woods was playing, She was also an avid fan of tennis as long as Venus and Serena Williams were playing. She also became a fan of young tennis sensation Coco Gauff. She never missed tuning into “First Take”, she enjoyed the exchanges between Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless.
Janice was always tuned in with the latest news stories and would pray for our nation to be a better place and a safer place for everyone. She was very involved with local politics as well as the national level. Janice loved to talk on the phone to her family and friends. Her family taught her how to text a couple of years ago and she became a pro at that as well. We will all miss her daily morning aspirations. She was definitely an inspiration to all who knew her. Although Janice lived in Oklahoma she still had a fondness for her birth place, in Georgia. She kept up with her nieces Candace, her son Joseph Justen Frederick, and Felecia who reside in Atlanta, Georgia. She was very fond of them. She loved them dearly.
Janice has been a long time member of Grant Chapel A.M.E. Church Lawton, where she was involved in the following ministries: Sunday School Superintendent; she served on the Steward, Trustee and Usher Boards; Grant Chapel Lay President; Grant Chapel Church Administrator and Financial Secretary; Grant Chapel Women’s Day Chairperson; as well as Western District Finance Committee. Janice was very active in her church and was instrumental in business plans for the growth of the church. She was motivated and had high expectations for others to follow her lead. Janice was a woman of God, and truly enjoyed the teachings and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Janice was a woman of excellence. Wherever she went she could engage with conversations; and at the end of the conversation with her you would be invited to attend church with her. She will be greatly missed.
To Bill and Janice’s union and left to cherish her memory, Perry (Marion) Jackson, Ft. Worth, TX; Shelby (Daniel) Meza, Springtown, TX; Mark (Cynthia) Jackson, Madison, AL and William R. Jackson Jr., Lawton. There are a host of many friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brothers: Marion Jones Frederick and Bobby Joe Frederick.
Her memory will be cherished by her sisters-in-law: Delores (Atty. Charles) Greene, Tallmadge, OH; Marcia Veal of Lackawanna, New York; Bobbie Frederick, Hagerstown, MD; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, five nieces and seven nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of her Physician Dr. Michael Ramos. The family would like to thank the staff of Comanche Memorial Hospital, specifically Dr. Bassam Saliba and especially Hospitalist Dr. Sukhdeep Kaur as well as Nurse Nicole.
The family would also like to thank the staff of Montevista Skilled Nursing Center, specifically R.N. Tamara Johnson, Rayleen Acosta, Admissions Coordinator.
