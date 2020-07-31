Funeral service for Janice Elaine Frazier age 80, of Indiahoma, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Indiahoma with Pastor Heath Tucker officiating, assisted by Rev. Les Banks and Rev. Scott Patton. Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery, under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick. Mrs. Frazier passed away Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, at her home.
Janice Elaine (Bland) Frazier was born September 24, 1939, in Indiahoma, Oklahoma, to Ray and Esther Elaine (Vogan) Bland. She attended Indiahoma Public Schools. On April 14, 1956, she was united in marriage to Kenneth D. Frazier in Vernon, Texas. Mr. Frazier preceded her in death on July 28, 2019. Janice loved the Lord! She spent her life sharing the gospel with her family and friends. She always had a fond spot in her heart for children. As her grandchildren, nieces and nephews grew up, she enjoyed babysitting. As they would be playing, Janice would always incorporate a life lesson to bring the Bible a much clearer picture. She was a faithful and loyal member of the First Baptist Church of Indiahoma.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Billy Tucker of Indiahoma, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Heath Tucker and his wife Randi of Skiatook, Oklahoma, Lindsay Toves and her husband Kory of Indiahoma, Oklahoma and Rachael Pinheiro and her husband Mike of Tulsa, Oklahoma; ten great-grandchildren, Evan, Ali, Kate, Emerson and Addilyn Tucker, Kooper and Kiptyn Toves, and Melody, Maria and Zeke Pinheiro; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Esther Bland; one son, Michael Frazier; and one sister, D.J. Krohn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Indiahoma in memory of Janice Elaine Frazier.
Mrs. Frazier may be viewed on Saturday, at the church from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and then following the service.
