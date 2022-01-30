Janice Edith Johnson, of Fletcher, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022 of Scleroderma at her home with her husband by her side. She was born in Columbus, OH on Sept. 6, 1955. She graduated from Nathan Hale High School in Tulsa and received two Associate Degrees from Tarrant Junior College in Texas in computers. She met her husband, Klaus (LB) when living in Moore. They were married on March 24, 1986. For 35 years they were inseparable. She worked at DRMO Tinker AFB and after her marriage she moved to Lawton to work at Fort Sill Reynolds Hospital. Janice loved to read and lover her cats, Iris and Blackie. LB and Janice loved to travel. They enjoyed the cruises the most. She loved her game shows and old movies. Janice had an infectious smile and a beautiful soul.
Janice is survived by her husband, LB, of the home; siblings: Robert (Bob) and wife Shelly Berryman, of Rice, WA; Susan and her husband Terry Smith, of Moore; Kathleen and her husband David Baker, of Tulsa, AZ; sister -in-laws: Linda Hastings and Nora Webb; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: George William and Mary Jean Berryman and sister, Phyllis Washington.
There will be no services. Please donate to the Scleroderma Foundation in Janice’s memory.