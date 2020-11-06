Graveside service for Janice E. Mitchell will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Steven Gillispie, of Elara Caring officiating.
Janice E. (Callicott) Mitchell, 80, of Lawton passed away peacefully, Tuesday November 3rd, 2020 in Frederick, Oklahoma Janice was born on April 30, 1940 in Grandfield, Oklahoma to W.D. and Hilda R. (Logsden) Callicott. She was the youngest of six children. She moved with her family to Lawton in 1942. Janice attended Lawton Public Schools and was a cheerleader when she graduated from Lawton High School in 1958. Following high school she attended Cameron College in Lawton and Southwestern State College in Weatherford, Oklahoma. She married the love of her life, Robert H. Mitchell in 1960 in Lawton, Oklahoma. She and Robert had three children, Mark, Mike, and Laurie. She and Robert raised their children in Lawton and supported them through the Lawton Public School system. In 1960 she began employment in the Comanche County Court Clerk’s office under Miss Ollie Fite, long time Court Clerk. After the retirement of Miss Ollie Fite, Janice campaigned and was elected Comanche County Court Clerk in 1974. She held that position until her retirement in December of 1989. After her retirement Janice became a full time grandma that her grandchildren affectionally referred to as “MaJan”. She literally lived to be with her grandchildren. MaJan loved to support her grandkids from the time they were infants, and later as they participated in little league sports, school functions, birthdays, and more. Her husband Robert passed away in 1998 and her grandchildren became even more of her focus as she helped raise and shape them. When the grandchildren were young they always looked forward to MaJan taking them to the mountains, the airport to watch planes, the duck pond, and about anywhere else they wanted to go. Janice was an excellent cook and loved to take care of her family. She would never complain and had a warm heart and a contagious smile. She spent most of her life taking care of others. Whether it was her husband, children, grandchildren, her elderly parents, or her aging mother in law, you could always count on her to be there to make sure they were loved and cared for. As her disease progressed Janice was still as warm and loving to all that she encountered. Even up to her last days, she never lost her positive attitude and her heart warming smile.
Janice is survived by her sons and their spouses, Mark and Vicki Mitchell, Lawton, Oklahoma, Mike and Debbie Mitchell, Cache, Oklahoma, her daughter and her spouse, Laurie and Todd Mefford, Lansing, Kansas, a very special niece and her spouse, Julie and David Blankenship, Webb City, Missouri, her brother Don Callicott, Hot Springs, Arkansas, her grandchildren, Jake and wife Kaylee Mitchell, Rowdy Mitchell, Luke Mitchell, Hannah Mitchell, Gracie Mefford, and Mitch Mefford.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Robert H. Mitchell, her parents W.D. and Hilda Callicott, sister Winnie Greer, brother Jack Callicott, sister Laura Correll, and brother Keith Callicott. A very special thanks to Elara Caring employees and the facility and staff at Memorial Nursing Center in Frederick, Oklahoma.
