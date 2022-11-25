Funeral services for Janice Bessemer Kinder will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church Chattanooga, with Elder Joe Charles officiating. Burial will be in the Faxon Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m.

Janice Lue (Bessemer) Kinder was born Jan. 9, 1942 in Comanche, to Max George and Eula Mae (Moore) Bessemer and departed this life in Chattanooga, on Nov. 21, 2022 at the age of 80 years, 10 months and 12 days.

