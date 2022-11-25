Funeral services for Janice Bessemer Kinder will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at First Baptist Church Chattanooga, with Elder Joe Charles officiating. Burial will be in the Faxon Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Janice Lue (Bessemer) Kinder was born Jan. 9, 1942 in Comanche, to Max George and Eula Mae (Moore) Bessemer and departed this life in Chattanooga, on Nov. 21, 2022 at the age of 80 years, 10 months and 12 days.
Janice grew up grew up in the Ahpeatone Community southeast of Chattanooga. She attended Ahpeatone School until it closed and then attended Chattanooga High School, graduating Valedictorian of the Class of 1959. She began attending Cameron College and soon married Travis Franklin Kinder on Dec. 19, 1959 at First Baptist Church Chattanooga. To this union 3 children were born. They made their home in Lawton and she worked at Cameron while attending school. They then moved to Frederick and back to Lawton in 1962 before settling on a farm west of Geronimo. In December of 1973 they moved to a brand-new home on another farm five miles south. She later lived in Lawton and Geronimo before purchasing her current home at Chatty in the mid 1990’s.
During the 1980’s she returned to Cameron University, to finish her Bachelors of Accounting and graduated with honors on May 11, 1990. While there she earned the nickname “Old Lady Curve-setter” by her peers and she served as Secretary of the Accounting Club. For several years to follow she worked as a CPA, doing accounting and tax preparation.
Janice was a Christian and due to her health has most recently enjoyed watching services of the Community Presbyterian Church of Chattanooga on TV. She had served as church pianist for Ahpeatone Baptist until going off to college and later played for First Baptist Church Chattanooga for a time. Growing up she was active in 4-H and later volunteered with the organization as her kids grew up. She also served as the publicity chairman for Cotton County Women for Agriculture. Janice loved planting trees and doing vegetable and flower gardening. She also enjoyed sewing, reading, painting, doing ceramics and so many other crafts. She was passionate about sharing and facilitating all of her hobbies with her grandkids and traveled great distance to love on them. She was an absolute great cook whose pumpkin pie recipe was top tier and many have failed to replicate it. She was an avid square dancer and a graceful beauty on the floor where she shined.
She was preceded in death an infant son, Derek Kinder; her parents, Max and Eula Mae Bessemer; her brother, Kerry Greg Bessemer; and her granddaughter, Kindra Blevins.
Survivors include two sons and their wives: Wes and Cheryl Kinder of Chattanooga, and Russell and Erika Kinder of Austin, TX; a daughter and husband, Carmen and Clint Blevins of Chattanooga; five grandchildren: Jared and Shantel Kinder of Hesston, KS; Kaitlyn Blevins of the home; Jennifer and Tyler Crew of Geronimo, and Rafael Kinder and Mitchell Kinder of Austin, TX; 10 great-grandchildren: Clayton, Easton, Kaseton and Brynlee Kinder, Jaxon, Xander, and Nixon Crew, Layla and Dara Johnson, and Bodhi Blevins; several nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial Donations can be made to Ahpeatone Baptist Church, c/o David Gammill, 246942 E 1870 Rd, Chattanooga, OK 73528.