Janey loved being with friends and helping people. She loved estate sales and talking with people. She enjoyed playing pool and dancing the night away. She never met a stranger.
Her favorite times with her grandchildren included taking them to Mexican dances. She made a mean pot of beans and rice every Sunday. Her sister Thelma and her made a seven-foot snowman one year and they made the front page of the paper. She was a self-employed barber and beautician for 20 years. She owned her own shop, called Jane’s Barber and Beauty. She graduated from Eve’s Beauty College in 1973. She was always ready for an adventure and now her destination is heaven.
Janey is survived by daughters: Deborah Hill, and Kathy and Gregory Hines, Toni and Donnie Wilson; grandchildren: Jeff and Kristie Tossee, Kristie Garrison, Tony and Judy Graham, Nancy Graham, Catherine Hutcherson and Allenia and Joey Matthews; great-grandchildren: Noah, Ross, Samantha Tossee, Garrison Workey, Elijah Simmons, Miranda, Tony Race and Melody Summer Graham, Kristina and Morgan Tyree, Izzy, Gabe, Abbey and Jay Matthews, Hunter, Alexa and Alex Hopper; many nieces and nephews; special friends and neighbors: Frank Gayle, Sunnie Kirby and puppy and Farrell Hutcherson.
Janey was preceded in death by her husband, Sgt. Larry Welborn; her parents: Richard and Margie Chambers and Pearly Wade; brothers: Jim, Bill and Rodney Chambers; sisters: Mary Dean Hill, Marie Harrison and Thelma McCaig; son, David Garrison; granddaughter, Diane Welborn.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Chapel.