Janet Sue Nance, age 68 of Mountain View, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022 at 11:07 p.m. at Comanche Memorial hospital surrounded by family.
She was born in Sterling, IL on June 17, 1954, the daughter of Patricia Ellen Walker and Clyde Wayne Nance. Janet worked at Cameron University for many years. She also worked as a nurses aide at Comanche Memorial Hospital, Cedar Crest Manor, Arlington Manor, and Tomlinson Medical Center. That was her second love because of the way she cared for her patients. Her first and most important love and happiness was spending time with her family and beloved pets. She enjoyed gardening, going to the casino, and playing bingo.
She is survived by her husband Neil of the home; son, Joe Castillo of Geronimo; daughter, Katrina Castillo of the home; son, David Spottedhorse and wife Candace and their two girls: Abigail and Alyssa of Georgia; son, Stephen Spottedhorse and wife Sarah and their daughter, Pepper of Guthrie; beloved sister, Rita Huff and significant other Mike Wilson; sister, Lisa McConnell; brother, Terry Walker-Rule of Illinois.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, grandparents, sisters: Laura and Diane, brother, James, and son Jason Lee Spottedhorse.
Special thanks but most of all gratefulness goes out to Margaret Trujillo, Veronica Castillo, Raymond Castillo, Richard Castillo, Eugene Bookman, Gary Copass, Rita Huff and Mike Wilson. God has sent an angel when Eugene Bookman came into our lives. He was always there for my family. He is the most gracious, kindest, and good hearted person. We can’t thank you enough for what all of you have done for our family, but most of all my mother. You are God’s blessing.
Janet Nance memorial service will be Saturday July 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service Chapel located at 6210 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505.