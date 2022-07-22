Janet Sue Nance, age 68 of Mountain View, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022 at 11:07 p.m. at Comanche Memorial hospital surrounded by family.

She was born in Sterling, IL on June 17, 1954, the daughter of Patricia Ellen Walker and Clyde Wayne Nance. Janet worked at Cameron University for many years. She also worked as a nurses aide at Comanche Memorial Hospital, Cedar Crest Manor, Arlington Manor, and Tomlinson Medical Center. That was her second love because of the way she cared for her patients. Her first and most important love and happiness was spending time with her family and beloved pets. She enjoyed gardening, going to the casino, and playing bingo.