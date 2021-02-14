Janet Mitchell McGee, 98, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
She was born April 2, 1922, in Baltimore, Maryland to Charles and Maria Mitchell and later was married to Louis McGee on May 6, 1944. Janet and Louis settled in Lawton, after various overseas military deployments took them and their two children, Ed and Colleen, around the world.
She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Lawton Pansy Garden Club, an avid genealogist, a member of the Oklahoma Ornithological Society for over 50 years, and was involved with her church’s social activities.
Janet had a great love for gardening and native flora and was always delighted to see the variety of birdlife attracted to her backyard. She shared these passions with her friends and family, and spent many hours volunteering at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Jack Charlton and their children; grandchildren; and great-grandchild; her daughter Colleen McGee; her son Ed McGee; her former daughter-in-law, Dede McGee; her grandchildren: Ian McGee (wife Cobi McGee) and Abby Curry (husband Matt Curry); and her great-grandchild Sara McGee (daughter of Ian and Cobi).
She was preceded in death by her husband Louis E. McGee Sr.; her parents Charles and Maria Mitchell; and her sisters: Virginia Thomas and Dorothy Glenn Mitchell.
A private viewing was held for immediate family at Corbett Funeral and Cremation in Oklahoma City on February 8, 2021.