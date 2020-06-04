Janet Marie Bartee, 55, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Moore, OK. She was born December 19, 1964, in Lawton, OK, to Ella Banks and Jake Washington.
She spent most of her life in Lawton, OK, where she graduated from Eisenhower High School. She later worked as a nurse for many years. Her favorite pastime was playing the piano.
She is lovingly remembered by her mother Ella Banks of Lawton,OK; her brothers, James (Alisa) Banks Dallas, Texas and Richard Banks Lawton, OK; her daughters, Janetta (Kenneth) Rooks of Moore, Oklahoma and Jessie (Winston) Chambray of Oklahoma,City; her grandchildren, Naudia and Robyn Rooks; her niece, Andréa Banks; her nephew, Raymond Banks Jr.; and her great-nieces, Aaliyah and Isabella Banks; four aunts, Josephine Bailey of Tacoma, Washington, Elizabeth Mann of Syracuse, New York, Mable Baker of Lawton, OK and Ollie Banks of Atlanta, Georgia two uncles Williams Banks of San Diego, California and Bennie Banks and wife Reta of Lawton, OK, and family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jake Washington; and her brother, Raymond Banks.
The funeral service will be held at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. A viewing will take place at Howard-Harris Funeral Services on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 3-5 p.m.