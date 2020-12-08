Memorial service for Janet Ludwig will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ollie Jackson, retired, north of Edmond, officiating.
Due to the ongoing pandemic masks will be required at the service.
Janet Ludwig, 63, Lawton, passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at her home in Lawton. She was born May 29, 1957 in Anadarko to Burl and Pauline (Reece) Dickenson. Janet attended schools in Lawton to include, Cleveland Elementary, Tomlinson Jr. High, and Lawton High School. Janet married Larry Ludwig on June 11, 1977. They were married just six days shy of 41 years when Larry passed in 2018. Janet was mainly a homemaker, especially while her three children were growing up. She walked them to and from elementary school every day. She was very involved in their school activities. When the children were at Taft Elementary she never missed a class party, project, or fundraiser. Once the kids were in junior high and high school Janet worked for Furr’s Cafeteria.
Janet helped care for her father-in-law, Elton, and her father Burl in their later years until their deaths. She was also a caretaker for her granddaughter SiddaLee. She watched SiddaLee the first nine months of her life and many many nights as her daughter Jessica worked the night shift. She was a very proud grandma to both SiddaLee and Mason. Janet loved her family and spending time with them. She loved country music.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Jessica Ludwig; two sons: Christopher Ludwig and Kyle Ludwig, two grandchildren: SiddaLee Fortney and Mason Ludwig; brother, Burl Dickenson, Jr. and wife Eileen of Marlow, and brother-in-law, Garry Ludwig and wife Sandra of Houston, Texas, and many nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Dennis Dickenson; mother-in-law, Madge Ludwig; niece, Rexanne Dickenson; father-in-law, Elton; sister-in-law, Louise; and nephew, Chad Dickenson.
