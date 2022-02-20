Janet Faye Carpenter passed into the Kingdom of Heaven peacefully and unexpectedly on Feb. 6, 2022, in Tulsa. She was born to Walter and Nora Russell on Nov. 28, 1934, in Paintsville, Kentucky. Jan was a member of the Huntington High School class of 1953 in Huntington, WV then moved to Miami, FL to attend Miami Business School.
Jan was a loving Army wife and enjoyed multiple duty stations, including Germany, with James Thomas Carpenter, her husband. Jim and Jan made a life together for 70 years in spite of his tours of duty in both Korea and Vietnam. They were residents of Lawton, for 57 years until moving to Tulsa, in 2019, where Jim Carpenter continues to reside.
Jan had four children and four granddaughters. She is survived by Marty and Ruth Ann Carpenter, Angel Fire, NM; Timothy and Michelle Carpenter of Oklahoma City and Scott and Stacy Carpenter, Tulsa; four granddaughters and spouses: Courtney and Garret Starr, Tulsa; Taylor and Chris Green, Tulsa; McKaylee Carpenter, Waco; and Hannah Carpenter oklahoma City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Eddie Russell, and an infant daughter, Lisa Dawn Carpenter.
She will be missed by many friends and relatives in Oklahoma, West Virginia, Ohio, Texas, Florida, and the Carolinas.
Jan dearly loved her sons and grandchildren and enjoyed many friends and past times. After retiring from Fort Sill Civil Service, she was active with both Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Red Hats Society. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lawton where she was active with the Women’s group and enjoyed her Sunday School class. During several Christmas holiday seasons, Jan could be found wrapping gifts for the Angel Tree children and always decorated her home for holidays.
Janet Carpenter will be interred at Fort Sill National Cemetery.