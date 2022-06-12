Janet E. Wallace, 75, died of Gastrointestinal conditions June 4, 2022, at her home in the loving arms of her husband in Kingwood, TX. She was born on Nov. 5, 1946 in Fargo, North Dakota, the daughter of Orlando Fernando and Elizabeth Xielma Leifur.
Janet spent many of her younger years living all over the United States and in Puerto Rico as her father was a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy. In 1964 she graduated from Buena High School in Ventura, California. In 1965 she meet and married her life-long soulmate, John L Wallace. They celebrated 58 years of marriage in September 2021. She graduated from Cameron University in Lawton, with a Business Administration and Teaching Degree in 1979. Janet taught Business and Economics for 27 years in the Lawton Public Schools, retiring in 2007. She lead the Women’s Ministry and assisted her husband in pastoral duties at Grace Fellowship Church in Lawton, for 37 years. Janet was a volunteer at Memorial Hermann Hospital, Society of St. Stephen and Kairos Prison Ministries in Kingwood, TX. Janet was a member of Kingwood Women’s Club, Kingwood United Methodist Prayer Ministry and several Book clubs. If there was a moment to spare you would find her reading, quilting, knitting, crocheting, gardening, spending time with family and attending social events
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Leifur and her son, Todd L. Wallace.
Surviving in addition to her husband, John L. Wallace are her daughter, Tanya Robinson and her husband Warren; son, Richard Futch and his wife Ann; daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Wallace; four grandchildren: Blake Robinson; Amber Robin and her husband Landon; John Todd Wallace and fiancé Franchesca Young and Nancy Futch.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Kingwood United Methodist Church, 1799 Woodland Hills Dr., Kingwood, TX. Those who wish to remember Janet in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Society of Saint Stephens, 2307 Crystal Springs Dr., Kingwood, TX.