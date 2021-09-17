Funeral for Janella M. “Jan” Patton, 86, of Oklahoma City, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Cathy Tisher officiating.
Mrs. Patton passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Burial will be at Chattanooga Cemetery, Chattanooga. Following the burial, guests are invited to join the family for a reception at Faxon Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Janella was born March 5, 1935, on a farm in Chattanooga, to Otto and Hattie Leatus (Glenn) Wilcoxson. She grew up in Chattanooga where she attended school, graduating from Chattanooga High School. She married Leston Patton in 1953 and they made their home in Chattanooga where they lived for many years where they owned a dairy farm. Jan was an interior designer and owned her own businesses in Frederick, Lawton and Oklahoma City. She and Leston moved to Oklahoma City, in 1970 and later returned to Lawton. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Chattanooga where she was s Sunday school teacher.
She is survived by her husband, Leston, of the home; her daughter, Shauna Timms, of Oklahoma City; her son and daughter-in-law, Lynndell and Sherry Patton, of Faxon; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Kay Wilcoxon, of Blanchard; her sister and brother-in-law, Sharron and John Hegna, of Lawton; her grandchildren and their spouses: Randy and Sharla Timms; April and Scott Spurgeon; Christopher Patton and Christina Roten; and Stacy and Cody Pearce; her great-grandchildren: Shleby Timms; Ryan Timms; Hannah Spurgeon; Hattie Spurgeon; Hailey Spurgeon; Chrystal Kramer; Miranda Hinds; Patton Pearce; and Piper Pearce; her great great-grandchildren: Greyson Hinds, and Charlie Gene Kramer and many nieces and nephews and a host of loving family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Trent Patton; and her sister, Jilleta Kay Floberg.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Chattanooga Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 173, Chattanooga, OK, 73528.
