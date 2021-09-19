Janella M. “Jan” Patton was born March 5, 1935, to Otto and Hattie Leatus (Glenn) Wilcoxson. She entered into her heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, with her final days being surrounded by her family who loved her dearly.
Janella grew up on a farm in rural Chattanooga, where she attended and graduated from Chattanooga High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Albert “Leston” Patton, in 1953 and they made their home in the town where they fell in love. The pair owned a dairy farm and lived in Chattanooga for many years. Janella was an interior designer and owned floral and interior design businesses in Frederick, Lawton, and Oklahoma City. She and Leston moved to Oklahoma City in 1971 and later returned to Lawton.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Chattanooga, where she was a Sunday school teacher and song leader, and, later, a member of the Western Hills Christian Church in Lawton.
Janella spent many of her days helping others. Whether it was helping a client improve their home or spending the day taking her grandkids to visit relatives, she was always busy. Her family will forever remember her by her love for a clean and organized space, her superb ability to decorate even the most mundane spaces, and her knack for whipping up a batch of goulash or homemade ice cream. Most of all, however, she will be remembered by the love she shared with her husband. Together, they set a Godly example of love and marriage.
She is survived by her husband, Leston, of the home; her daughter, Shauna Timms, of Oklahoma City; her son and daughter-in-law, Lynndell and Sherry Patton, of Faxon; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Kay Wilcoxson, of Blanchard; her sister and brother-in-law, Sharron and John Hegna, of Lawton; her grandchildren and their spouses: Randy and Sharla Timms; April and Scott Spurgeon; Chris Patton and Christina Roten; Stacy and Cody Pearce; her great-grandchildren: Chrystal Kramer and her husband Randy; Miranda Hinds and her husband Walker; Shelby Timms; Ryan Timms; Hannah Spurgeon; Hattie Spurgeon; Hailey Spurgeon; Patton Pearce and Piper Pearce; her great great-grandchildren: Greyson Hinds and Charlie Kramer; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Diane and Bill Bilo, of Maryland; many nieces and nephews; and a host of loving family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Trenton Aubrey Patton; and her sister, Jilleta Kay (Wilcoxson) Floberg.
Funeral services for Janella Patton will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Cathy Tisher officiating, followed by burial at the Chattanooga Cemetery in Chattanooga. Following the burial, guests are invited to join the family for a reception at the Faxon Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
Viewing will be at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Chattanooga Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 173, Chattanooga, OK, 73528.