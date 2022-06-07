Janel (Bert) Tonahcot age 72 went to her heavenly home Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Her funeral services are Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Gerald Haumpo Officiate, burial services followed at Carnegie Cemetery.
Janel was born March 17, 1950 in Lawton to Edward Bert and Ramona Belle (Tofpi) she was full blooded Kiowa. She was raised in Carnegie and surrounding areas. She graduated high school and went to work various occupations; she later found her passion in being a seamstress at “Haggar Slacks” and Kelly Pin Name Co. at Fort Sill. She came to meet up again with Monroe (Jay) Tonahcot in 2002 after a brief relationship years before, and they married in March 2019. She loved attending church with her great-grandbabies, finding a good garage sale, going out to eat and attending concerts with family and friends. Her favorite band of all was Rolling Stones.
She is survived by husband, Monroe (Jay) Tonahcot of Lawton; brothers: Howard Bert of Denver, Colorado; Raymond Lee Bert of Oklahoma City, and Matthew “Huey” Bert of Lawton; a sister, Susan Holmes of Oklahoma City; daughter, Carla Rae Bert Pocowatchit; son Michael “Chobe” Von-Asch Jr. of Lawton; grandchildren: Anthony R. DeBartolo of Norman; Nicholas and wife Sheila Bert of Texas; Jamie Bert and Robert “Little C” Tonahcot Jr. both of Lawton; eight great-grandchildren: Nicholas R. Bert II (]Bubba); Liliana Bert (big sissy); Sofia Bert (Fia); Lorenzo Bert (Renzo); Alonzo Bert (S.J); Cora Bert (Cora Bean); Vaylah Ramirez and Genivive Washington (G.G); nieces and nephews: David Morris; Michelle Holmes; Jessica Holmes Goingkeen and Paula Washington; she loved dearly numerous and numerous other family and friends from all over.
She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Ramona Bert; sister, Mary Alice Bert and nephew, Chance (Poker) Leslie Lynn Bert.