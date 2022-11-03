Jane M. Meyer passed away peacefully on Oct. 8, 2022 after battling with various health issues.
Jane was born in Pryor to William and Flossie (Blankenship) Croft on Aug. 9, 1938. After graduating from Chouteau High School in 1956, Jane moved to Tulsa, where she met her husband, Larry T. Meyer. Together they had two children, and moved to Lawton in 1965. Jane worked for the U.S. Army at Fort Sill for almost 30 years as the Manager of the Accounting Office of the Non Appropriated Funds (NAF) Branch of the U.S. Department of Defense. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and volunteered with the Salvation Army in Lawton. After retirement, Jane enjoyed traveling and visiting with her many family members throughout the country. For the last 10 years, Jane lived with family in Anaheim Hills, California. She was loved for her compassion, kindness, generosity, and sense of humor, among countless other wonderful qualities.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Meyer, and sisters: Billie Wishard, Virginia (Tommie) Taylor, and Wilma Lynch.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Meyer-Bailey, son-in-law, James Bailey, and granddaughters: Kaitlin and Rachel Bailey; son, Mark Meyer, and two granddaughters: Samantha Meyer-Ortiz and McKenzie Meyer, and four great-grandchildren: Deegan and Cheyenne Ortiz, and David and Avery Delgado; sisters: Sue Atchley and Linda Moon, and brothers: James (Homer) Croft (wife Dian), and Bill Croft.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at United Methodist Church located at 104 S. Hayden Street, Chouteau.