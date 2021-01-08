Graveside service for Jane Louise Cottingham will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Wayne Morris officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Jane Louise Cottingham died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 95. She was born Feb. 16, 1925 in Ardmore, to Travis and Louise (Farthing) Ritter. She married James E. Cottingham Sr. on June 18, 1949 in Ardmore. He preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1996.
Mrs. Cottingham was a 1943 graduate of Ardmore High School. She attended Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha, studying science and later earned her bachelor’s degree in biology. Her first job after college graduation was in Kerrville, Texas at Camp Waldemore teaching Life Saving and Swimming. She later taught shorthand and typing at Cameron State Agricultural College from 1958 to 1961 and taught biology at Eisenhower Senior High School from 1970-1987.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she had served as a Deacon. She was past president of the Lawton Junior Service League and a past board member of both the McMahon Auditorium Authority and the Easter Pageant Board. She also had served as a volunteer with Comanche County Memorial Hospital for nine years and was an avid bridge player.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Shirley Cottingham, Lawton; two granddaughters and their spouses: Erin and Jeff Roberts, Edmond, and Jenna and Mike Woessner, Cache; four great-grandchildren: Graham Roberts; Charlie Roberts; Layla Roberts; and Rylee Woessner.
Her parents, husband; a son, Crue R. Cottingham; her brother, Gene T. Ritter, and her twin sister, June Moyers, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
