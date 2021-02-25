Funeral for Jane Hardin, 75, Lawton will be at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel Saturday Feb. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Mrs. Hardin died Jan. 16, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..
Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: February 25, 2021 @ 1:23 am
Funeral for Jane Hardin, 75, Lawton will be at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel Saturday Feb. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Mrs. Hardin died Jan. 16, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.