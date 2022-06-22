Janay Leewaine John Due, born in Grandfield, on July 2, 1937, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2022, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Born to J.L. and Marewaine John of Grandfield, Janay was the oldest of three daughters.
After growing up in Grandfield and graduating in 1955, Janay married Cletus Due on Oct. 24, 1955. Cletus’s job with Halliburton took them north to Colorado, Nebraska, and finally to Rock Springs, Wyoming, where they lived until 1975 when they moved back to Grandfield to begin their lifelong dream of farming with her parents. After Cletus preceded her in death in 1999, she continued farming until 2006.
Janay was a caring and compassionate member of the Grandfield community. She loved serving her church, Grandfield First United Methodist, in many capacities: playing the piano every Sunday, coordinating children’s choir and special programs, organizing funeral dinners, ordering Sunday School materials, serving on the board, and preparing the weekly bulletin. Her family laughingly referred to her as the “assistant pastor” because her love for her church and her God was foremost in a long list of service. She served on the Grandfield Public Library Board, the Tillman County Election Board, Grandfield Preservation Commission, and the Grandfield Alumni Committee. She was a member of the Chapter EF of P.E.O and Black Katz, sharing her time and talent for the Miss Grandfield Pageant. Her philanthropy, her servant spirit, her positivity, and her love for church and community made her life rich indeed.
Janay is survived by her daughter, Ranay Thompson and her husband Steve of Oklahoma City; her grandson, Brett Alcorn, his son Mason and daughter Kylie of Moore; her granddaughter Whitney (Alcorn) Fellers, her husband Matt and daughters: Emma and Hadley (and Baby Fellers due January 2023) of Edmond; her grandson, Justin Due of Altus; her sister, Janita Mahoney and her husband Jerry of Philadelphia, PA; her sister Jimianne John of Dallas, TX; her nephew, John Mahoney and his wife Stephanie of Philadelphia, PA; her great nephew, Matthew Mahoney of Madison, WI; and a host of beautiful friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Lowell Due; her husband Cletus, and her parents J.L. and Marewaine John.
A service celebrating Janay’s life will be held at the Grandfield First United Methodist Church on June 27, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Grandfield United Methodist Church, Grandfield Public Library, or the American Cancer Society.