Jamie Lee Caddo of Lawton went to her heavenly home on Saturday April 18, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday April 23, 2020 at Cache KCA Cemetery with Jimmy Caddo and Sue Burgess officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Jamie was born on February 23, 1964 in Fall River, Ma to Jimmy Ray and Leatrice (Wermy) Caddo. She was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. Jamie loved spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren. She loved singing in the choir and attending church every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Jamie loved making people happy with her laughter and joking around. Jamie’s door was always open to her family and friends.
She is survived by: four sons: Joseph Caddo, Justin Caddo, Antowon Williams all of Lawton, Dustin Caddo of California; daughter, Andrea Caddo of Lawton; father Jimmy Ray Caddo of Elgin; sister Shirla Caddo of Cache; brothers Michael Caddo of Chickasha and Mark Caddo of Minn; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by: mother Leatrice Wermy; grandmother Agnes Wermy sister Sandra Caddo, brothers: Marlon Caddo, Jon Robert Caddo and Richard Caddo; daughter Verdel Caddo; nephew Stephen French and Nodin Kiesecker.