James Gipson, 83, of Yukon, formerly of Lawton, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Aug. 13, 2022.
James went by Jim, but was also known as Sarge. However, his proudest nickname was “Papa” as his grandson, Sean, called him.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 1:16 am
Jim was born to Elizabeth and Sidney Gipson on March 29, 1939, in Birmingham, Alabama.
After entering the Army in 1965, he did three tours in Vietnam, one tour in Korea, Germany, and many others stateside where he earned multiple metals, ribbons, and commendations. He was a very proud Patriot and Veteran, and was honored to serve our Country. After his last assignment, Lawton, became his home for over 30 years where he worked as a civilian at Fort Sill and then at “Mel’s Interior Finishes” until he retired and moved to Yukon.
He was a lifetime member of the Lawton Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the American Legion. For the past six years, Jim was Sergeant-at-Arms with the American Legion Post #12 in Bethany-Warr Acres, and was honored and proud to help his brothers and sisters in arms in any way that he could.
Additionally, he served as a W.A.T.C.H. Dog (Watchdog) at Lakeview Intermediate School in Yukon until the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic. He loved helping with the children to learn and grow in the classroom.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Irene Gipson; daughter, Jodi Daly-McClaren; son-in-law, Jason McClaren; grandson, Sean Daly Jr.; all of Yukon; brother, Bill Gipson and his wife, Lisa, of Williamsburg, Pennsylvania; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and a brother, Dallas Gipson.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or the American Cancer Society.
Graveside services will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Services are under the direction of Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary in Yukon.
